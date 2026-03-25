Last week in London’s eclectic Shoreditch neighborhood, culture, music, and sports collided at Sprite’s FreshFest event.

Taking place on March 19 at a former electric station called the Combustion Chamber, the event transformed the space into a basketball court to celebrate the soda brand's new global partnership with the NBA and EuroLeague Basketball, as well as its continued collaboration with Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards.

Food trucks and merch stands lined the sides of the green-and-yellow court, leading to a DJ booth, where prolific British artist Little Simz lit up the room with house music beats. Rapper LeoStayTrill and DJ Jada-Kai also performed, pumping up the crowd.

Associate Press via Sprite

But everyone came together for the official live debut of the new “Sprite Sound,” created by producer of Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning “Not Like Us,” Mustard.

"Making the first-ever signature Sprite Sound is the type of artistic collaboration I love, since we both stand for empowering artists and authentic self-expression,” Mustard said in a statement. “Sprite is iconic and a legend in music culture, and I made the new sonic identity to be intense, crisp and just as iconic as the brand."

Amran 'Amzy' Abdi/Sprite

Sprite revived FreshFest, a hip-hop festival it hosted in the ’80s, to launch its global “It’s That Fresh” campaign. “The first [one] ever was in New York City,” says Oana Vlad, Sprite’s Vice President of Global Brand. “We're always inspired by our heritage, but try to do it in a new way. And so we loved that spirit, loved that vibe, but wanted to do it in another location that's also known for street culture and for shaping culture.”

FreshFest also featured activations by Crenshaw Skate Club, which provided attendees with customized jerseys and T-shirts, as well as Takis and McDonald's, which served Spicy McNuggets to pair with the soda brand’s new drinks, like Sprite + Tea (available in May 2026) and Sprite Chill Cherry Lime, which is in stores now.