FYI: Lizzo Isn't Here For Negative Comments About Her Smoothie Detox

On Monday, Dec. 14, Lizzo shared a series of videos on Instagram that chronicled her experience on nutritionist JJ Smith’s smoothie cleanse. Though Lizzo has every right to eat and drink whatever she wants and manage her health the way she sees fit, the singer faced a ton of backlash. Following accusations of her promoting "harmful" behavior and "perpetuating diet culture," Lizzo defended her 10-day smoothie detox and shot down claims that she did it to lose weight.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, Lizzo addressed her followers and explained why she posted her 10-day journey. “So, I did the 10-day smoothie detox, and, as you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for like, a dramatic weight loss,” Lizzo said. “And that is not the case. In reality, November stressed me the f*ck out.” The rapper added that she drank a lot and consumed foods that “f*cked my stomach up."

Because of that, Lizzo wanted to reset. “I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results; my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f*cking body, my f*cking skin.” She added, “I feel and look like a bad b*tch, and I think like, that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it.” Ultimately, the "Truth Hurts" singer believes “every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies.”

On Tuesday, Lizzo followed up with a new Instagram video to remind her followers that “your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain't perfect to anybody else.” For good measure, the rapper posed both topless and in undergarments as her own positive affirmations played in the background.

She narrated, “I’m so proud of you for making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self-loathing — that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be.” Speaking about her own relationship with her body, she continued, “I’ve spent so much time in this body, and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat. It gets easier. I’ve spent my hardest days trying to love me. If I have any advice, it is to eat, drink, move, rest — your job is to grow."