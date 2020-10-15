Lizzo Used Her BBMAs Speech To Encourage Voters To Use Their Power

Lizzo's taking her message of positivity and self-empowerment straight through the disaster that is 2020 and into the presidential election. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Lizzo used her BBMAs speech to encouraged fans to vote. Just in case they didn't get the message from her one-of-a-kind gown.

While accepting her award for Top Song Sales Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Lizzo encouraging her fans to not let anyone change who they are or what they stand for. "I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed," she said. "I just wanted to say right now if you are at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are."

The singer, wearing a dress with one word printed all over — "vote" — encouraged fans to be true to themselves and trust their power, especially as it relates to the 2020 election. "When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power," she explained. "They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed."

Over the past few months, Lizzo has been coming up with creative ways to raise awareness about voter registration and encourage fans to vote. Back in June, she wrote a song about voting in the presidential primaries and posted the jingle to Instagram. Most recently, she introduced her patriotic alter ego "Auntie Sam" and twerked (as one does) to promote her new text line that will send fans information about voting in their local polling locations.

In a September interview with Vogue, the artist explained that she felt a responsibility to inspire fans to vote, especially young white voters, who she says will not face possible voter suppression like Black people often do at polling places. "There’s a lot of upset people, and there’s a lot of people who have power," she said. "There’s a lot of voter suppression in Black communities. But there’s a lot of angry white kids now. And I’m like, 'Yo, register to vote. Go out. You won’t get suppressed if you try to go to your ballot box.' I think it’s important to remind people of what they can do. My job is hopefully to inspire you to vote… to activate you, so that you can take your protest to the ballot box.”

Are you ready for Election Day? Start by registering to vote and making a plan for Nov. 3.