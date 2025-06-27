Music
Lorde Gets Candid About Taking A Pregnancy Test On "Clearblue”
The new song is so devastating that even the singer says she “can’t really listen to it.”
Lorde’s music is made to hit you in the feels — but sometimes it gets too much even for her, as seen on her new album, Virgin. In her new song “Clearblue,” the singer reflects on having unprotected sexual intercourse and taking a pregnancy test, creating a stark and devastating ballad.
“That whole song just destroys me,” Lorde stated on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on June 6. “I can’t even really listen to it.” As she explained to Shane, “Clearblue” is named after a popular pregnancy test brand and unpacks the “flood of emotions” that come with taking one. “Whatever you want to say — it’s such a moment,” she said.
Contrasting Virgin’s ominous synths and build-ups, Lorde strips it all down on “Clearblue” and almost sings a cappella with nothing but her own harmonies backing her, letting her emotional lyrics take center stage. “After the ecstasy, testing for pregnancy, praying in MP3,” she begins.
Lorde continues to get candid about future fears that often come from a pregnancy scare, poetically sharing her vulnerable state. I'm scared to let you see into the whole machine, leave it all on the field,” she sings. “Your metal detector hits my precious treasure, I'm nobody's daughter.”
However, the song also gets nostalgic about the romantic events that led up to the moment, with Lorde even wishing that she kept her test results. “Oh, where did it go? Wish I'd kept the Clearblue,” she concludes the song. “I'd remember how it feels to be so bare in the throes.”
Lorde’s “Clearblue” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Lorde’s revealing new song “Clearblue” below.
After the ecstasy, testing for pregnancy, praying in MP3
I'm scared to let you see into the whole machine, leave it all on the field
Your metal detector hits my precious treasure, I'm nobody's daughter
Yeah, baby, I'm free, I'm free
Free, I'm free
But deep in my matter, you're changing my patterns
Your helix is right through me
Bars on my windows, you bust them wide open
Till clearness is all I see
I'll try letting the answer be part of the dance as I trip and I stumble
Yeah, baby, I'm free, I'm free
I'm free
Lips round your halo, you asked wherе I came from, I lied and then I camе clean
There's broken blood in me, it passed through my mother from her mother down to me
I feel you answer, my hips moving faster, I rode you until I cried
How's it feel being this alive?
Oh, where did it go? Hah
Wish I'd kept the Clearblue
I'd remember how it feels to
Be so bare in the throes
Oh, I wish I'd kept the Clearblue
I'd remember how it feels to be