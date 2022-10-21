HBO’s Los Espookys second season arrived right in time for spooky season, premiering on Sept. 16 and officially wrapping its run with the Oct. 21 finale. The Season 2 ending concluded Renaldo's (Bernardo Velasco) investigation into the mysterious beauty queen, Karina Salgado (Martine Gutierrez), while Úrsula's (Cassandra Ciangherotti) attempts to upend Ambassador Melanie's (Greta Titelman) campaign finally reached an end. If anything, the show’s second season proved it could go beyond its usual comedic haunts, enough to warrant a third season if HBO chooses to renew the series.

If the Los Espookys cast had their say, it certainly sounds like they’d like to come back and do more. "We didn't set out to do the show with any expectations or any big mission statements,” co-series creator Julio Torres told Forbes. “We just played with what we thought was fun and I'm glad the people are enjoying it.” These sentiments were echoed by co-creator and SNL alum Fred Armisen in the same interview. "We're really happy with this second season,” he said. “We hope we get a chance to do more."

Los Espookys Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

The show’s production pattern doesn’t offer much information about when a potential Season 3 could premiere. The first season premiered in 2019, and the follow-up season didn’t air until 2022. Granted, the reason for the delayed second season was due to the pandemic. “Half of it was shot already and the rest was already written," Armisen told Forbes. With that in mind, it’s possible a third season of Los Espookys could arrive as early as next year if the series is renewed and there are no unforeseen obstacles to production.

Diego Araya Corvalán/HBO

Los Espookys Season 3 Cast

While you await a renewal announcement, you can likely expect the major players — Renaldo, Úrsula, Andrés (Julio Torres), Tati (Ana Fabrega), and Tico (Fred Armisen) — to return for Season 3. Season 2 added the likes of Academy Award-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), and pop star Kim Petras to its roster. Whether any of them make another appearance in a prospective third season remains to be seen, but from the looks of it, bigger names could be joining the Los Espookys universe if the show continues.

This article will be updated as more information about Los Espookys Season 2 becomes available.