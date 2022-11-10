Another rollercoaster Love Is Blind season has come and gone, but the pods won’t be empty for long. To cap off the Season 3 reunion, co-host Vanessa Lachey told viewers she’d see them again for Love Is Blind Season 4. Though not exactly new information, it was a welcomed reminder since Netflix announced Seasons 4 and 5 all the way back in March 2022.

The next installment might even be here sooner than you think, too. In an October interview with Women’s Health, co-host Nick Lachey revealed that both future seasons have already been filmed, teasing that fans should expect the unexpected.

“We've filmed five seasons,” he told the magazine. “Every single one has been so different from the others, so that's what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective.”

Not everything is a mystery though. While you continue to process all the most recent drama, here’s everything we know about Love Is Blind Season 4 so far.

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast

Netflix has yet to announce the Season 4 daters, but Nick previewed that there is “quite a bit of diversity” in the cast. “We certainly have no control nor does anyone else in terms of who connects with who and which of those relationships move on to the next level,” he explained to Women’s Health. “Speaking as someone who’s there from day one, and sees all the people that are there from day one, I do think that they’ve done a good job of trying to cast diversely and will continue to. You'll see that in Season 3 and 4 and 5.”

As of publication, the Love Is Blind application website was still live, too, suggesting more potential seasons ahead. The form includes over 70 questions, covering territory ranging from dating history and deal breakers to future plans. The only explicit requirement listed is that candidates must be over 21.

Love Is Blind Season 4 Location

So far, Love Is Blind has filmed in Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas. “The people from those places are so different that it makes the seasons really differentiate themselves from each other,” Nick said. Netflix has yet to reveal any future shooting locations, but in May 2022, a local blog reported that Love Is Blind producers were working on a new season in Seattle, noting frequent cast and crew sightings at Capitol Hill venues, including a self-pour wine and beer cafe.

Love Is Blind Season 4 Premiere Date

Love Is Blind seems to be entering a pattern of airing two seasons a year, and since two of the past three installments have premiered in February, expect Season 4 to drop sometime around Valentine’s Day 2023, with the fifth likely following in the fall.

This post will be updated as more Love Is Blind Season 4 details become available.