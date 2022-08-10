Fans Are Convinced That Love Island’s Gemma & Luca Have Secretly Split

Having been somewhat of a solid match since very early on, Love Island runners up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have had all eyes on them since leaving the villa. The couple have been present on one another’s social media profiles, sharing highlights of their date nights and such. However, the pair were reported to have had a row after the Love Island reunion. According to reports, a photographer referenced Gemma to Luca outside of the reunion party, saying: “You've got your hands full there.” To which Luca is said to have replied: “Oh, don't, mate. She's got the right hump with me!" So, what do we know about the pair’s relationship status post-villa?

Well, both Gemma and Luca put a stop any suggestions of disharmony during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, August 8. Hosts Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins asked if they had, in fact, argued the evening of the reunion, but both laughed it off, saying there was no such row. During the same interview, they also confirmed that they are not yet boyfriend and girlfriend, with Luca saying he had something planned to make that happen in the future.

Meanwhile, Gemma took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Luca taken on the reunion night. She captured the smiling shot with: “Reunion night with this one. It was so good to see everyone again,” alongside a white heart emoji. But some fans have speculated whether the couple has secretly split. During the reunion, one viewer tweeted: “Oh, Gemma and Luca have defo split up. The body language is screaming.” Another fan remarked, shortly after the Love Island finale: “Why does part of me feel like Gemma and Luca have already broken up?” Adding their own two cents, one viewer commented: “You know when Katniss & Peeta have to pretend they’re still together and love each other in [Hunger Games’] Catching Fire? That’s the vibe I get from Gemma & Luca.”

Adding to the tension, Owen’s family didn’t mention Bish in their Instagram post to celebrate the end of the show. The caption simply read: “Words can’t describe how proud we all are of Gemma. She has shown the nation how mature, honest, and classy she truly is. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the love and support… Gemma is going to be SO overwhelmed.” What with her mum Louise’s rather cryptic Instagram comments earlier in the series, it seems like Bish might have some more grafting to do to win over the family completely.

Despite the outside noise, Gemma and Luca continue to share sweet updates of their time together as they get to know each other away from the cameras. On August 9, Luca posted a picture of Gemma sitting in bed. He captioned the sweet Instagram story with: “Morning view,” followed by a heart.

