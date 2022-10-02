I promise there is nothing fishy going on here. But Luca Bish, Love Island’s first and only, fishmonger thus far is putting his skills to good use, in a brand new project. Currently titled The Bish N Chips Show, Bish shared a post to his 1.5 million followers on Instagram on Sept. 1, captioned “The ‘BISH N CHIPS’ show coming September. Link in my bio to subscribe now. So excited for this.” Other than a link to his blank YouTube page, the project remains quite the mystery. Despite his career background, it seems like The Bish N Chips Show might take more of an interview format than a fishery skills masterclass. I mean, there’s a time and a plaice for that.

Hailing from Brighton, Bish graduated from the University of Sussex with a Masters and qualification in Fishing and Fisheries Sciences and Management, per Sussex Live. The former fishmonger and striker also recently signed with non-league football club Hailsham Town after previously playing for Saltdean United’s youth team, before he joined Love Island.

Bish caused a splash on social media when he asked Gemma Owen to finally be his girlfriend. In an extravagant display, Bish gifted Owen a Cartier bracelet (which, incidentally, looks great with her much-loved Tiffany necklace), surrounded by candles and red roses. The gesture was filmed next to a swimming pool, upon which floated several red balloons which spelled out “BE MY GIRLFRIEND.” And it seems that Owen said yes, as she then uploaded her own photos of the evening, writing alongside the images, “Finally official. Thank you @lucabish for such a special night!” with a heart emoji.

During the most recently series of Love Island, Bish came under fire for his perceived controlling behaviour of Owen and the bullying of other cast members. Speaking to Grazia, he admits now that he can can see why people thought that, explaining “watching it back, I can hold my hands up and agree with that.”