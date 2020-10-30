Chris Hughes is setting his sights on the big screen. The Love Island star has landed his first feature film role in the latest instalment of the Rise Of The Footsoldier franchise. Here’s everything we know so far.

Following his successful stint on Love Island in 2017, Hughes has appeared on a number of other reality shows with fellow Islanders, as well as in a recent BBC documentary Me, My Brother and Our Balls alongside his brother which highlighted the importance of talking about male fertility.

Rise Of The Footsoldier: Origins will mark the fifth instalment of the low budget, ultra-violent gangster series following the story of Essex gangland leader Pat Tate, which began with Julian Gilbey’s Rise Of The Footsoldier in 2007. The latest outing will be directed by Nick Nevern (The Hooligan Factory), who also co-wrote the script with producer Andrew Loveday.

Here’s everything we know about the latest installment of the Rise Of The Footsoldier film franchise so far.

Who stars in Rise Of The Footsoldier: Origins?

Love Island’s Chris Hughes, who will play a football fan in his feature film debut, is joined by big-name stars in the film’s line up, including Keith Allen (Trainspotting), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Craig Fairbrass, who starred in the first installment of the Rise Of The Footsoldier series, which began in 2007. Terry Stone and Roland Manookian will also join Fairbrass in reprising their leading roles from previous instalments in the franchise.

According to Screen Daily, Allen will play the owner of nightclub Raquel’s, renowned as one of the country’s most volatile clubs, and Jones will take on the role of Bernard O’Mahoney, a real-life character who was associated with one of the three men murdered in the infamous Range Rover killings.

Craig Fairbrass will reprise his leading role as Pat Tate Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What happens in the fifth Rise Of The Footsoldier film?

The original 2007 Rise Of The Footsoldier film is based on the true story of the 1995 Rettendon murders (also known as the Range Rover murders), and the autobiography of Carlton Leach, a surviving friend and associate of the three victims who became a powerful figure of the English underworld.

As the title hints, the latest offering in the franchise will go back to the late 1980s and early 1990s, to tell the origin story of how the three men united to form their own football hooligan gang in Essex, per Screen Daily.

When will Rise Of The Footsoldier be released?

Filming for the fifth instalment has gone ahead this month (October 2020) and all going well the film is scheduled for a late 2021 release.