Love Island's Dr Alex Has Been Appointed Ambassador For Mental Health

During the pandemic, celebrities and ordinary people have been using their platforms to raise awareness about important causes. One person whose achievements have not gone unnoticed is former Love Island contestant and A&E doctor Alex George. The star has always been a vocal advocate for mental wellbeing, and now Dr Alex has been appointed as Mental Health Ambassador for the UK government.

The former Love Island star took to his social media to announce the news, after he visited 10 Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"WE DID IT!! You called and the PM answered!! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health. It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will. I am truly humbled. In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority. Never has mental health been more important than now. From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS."

Dr Alex is particularly passionate about the importance of mental health after his younger brother Llŷr tragically took his own life in 2020. His new role will honour his support for young people in particular.

In his announcement today, Dr Alex wrote: "Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for. There is much work to be done.

"I hope I can make you all proud. Most of all I hope I can make my brother proud, we will do it together my boy."

This latest achievement comes as the result of Dr Alex's ongoing work through social media to encourage the public to take care of their mental health, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He often shares tips and tricks on how to take care of one's health through things like taking walks and talking to others.

Over the past month, Dr Alex has making an extra effort to get the attention of the the government on this issue. On Jan. 3, he shared a picture holding a sign saying, "Boris Let's Talk #MentalHealthMatters" alongside a lengthy caption discussing what needed to change, and requesting a meeting with the Prime Minister.