Across his on-screen oeuvre, Hyun Bin has brought no shortage of swoon-worthy leading men to life (see his dreamy turn in the global hit Crash Landing on You). But in Made in Korea, he’s employing a different kind of charm — to devious effect.

Hulu’s period thriller (its second season is streaming now) follows Hyun as Baek Kitae, a KCIA boss living a double life as a drug smuggler in 1970s Korea. His cool, charismatic exterior has endeared him to fans, who root for him even through his unquestionably villainous climb to the top.

So, does Hyun’s romance-filled resume come in handy when playing a bad guy you’re compelled to care about? While the romance genre didn’t necessarily “directly” help with the role, he tells Bustle that “there must be some influence, right?”

He notes Kitae’s “gazes” with his associate Ikeda Yuji, which leave “room for thought where viewers might think ‘Oh? Is it like this?’” This aspect of Kitae’s characterization “might have been slightly influenced by the romance genre,” Hyun says.

Hyun’s chatting with Bustle in Seoul, South Korea, where Hulu hosted a press trip for its expanding slate of Korean programming. (Among upcoming titles are The Remarried Empress and The Koreans, a reimagining of spy drama The Americans.) Of course, Made in Korea already proved its global appeal upon its premiere in 2025.

“I think it’s a universal story that anyone can empathize with,” Hyun says. “We dealt with a story about humans, and because it’s a story dealing with differences in beliefs and methods, and the conflicts between characters who lived in that fierce era ... it’s a story viewers around the world can all resonate with.”

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While Kitae’s journey may be extreme, Woo Dohwan (who plays Kitae’s brother, Kihyun) says the character represents something very accessible. He “portrayed [some] of the most fundamental human traits — desire, ambition, and the lust for power — so well in a way that anyone could relate to,” he says. “I think everyone empathized and liked it a lot. Also, like the title Made in Korea, the work accurately depicts Korea’s past artistically, so I think overseas viewers also enjoy watching it a lot.”

Following Made in Korea’s two-episode premiere on Sept. 9, two episodes will air on Wednesdays through Sept. 23 on Hulu and Disney+.