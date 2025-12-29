Two decades after taking its final (and ever chaotic) bow, Malcolm in the Middle is returning with a revival series. And if you’re wondering how the titular genius and his family are doing, the reboot’s title, Life’s Still Unfair — a nod to the original show’s theme song — should give you an idea.

But behind the scenes, things were much cheerier. “It was the first time in my entire life that, when I was done filming the reboot, I was happy to call myself an actor,” Frankie Muniz recently told People of reprising his role as Malcolm. He also said reuniting with his TV family felt like “not a single day went by.”

Here’s everything to know about the Malcolm in the Middle revival release date, trailer, and cast — familiar faces and newcomers alike.

It’s A Family Reunion

As Muniz told People, it was a joy working with the Malcolm in the Middle family again. The core returning cast includes Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston as Malcolm’s parents, Lois and Hal, and Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson as his brothers, Reese and Francis — with Emy Coligado also reprising her role as Piama, Francis’ wife.

Dewey Was Recast

You might have noticed that one key member of the original series isn’t listed among the returns. Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has stepped away from acting, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will now portray the character.

Disney

Younger brother Jamie (who was a toddler during Malcolm’s original run) will be played by Anthony Timpano. Finally, during the original series finale, it was revealed that Lois was pregnant with her sixth child: Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling, will be played by Vaughan Murrae.

Rounding out the new cast is Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, and Kiana Madeira as his girlfriend, Tristan. “After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party,” reads the revival’s synopsis (per People).

The Revival Trailer Gets Messy

In a newly released teaser trailer, Muniz sets the scene with one of Malcolm’s signature fourth-wall breaks. “My life is fantastic now,” he states. “All I had to do is stay away from my family.”

Disney/David Bukach

However, the new footage shows that plan doesn’t quite work long-term. “Malcolm has been intentionally hiding himself from this family for years,” Lois says at one point. At another, Reese tells his dad that he looks “pretty good” in comparison.

Other delightful moments from the trailer include a peek at the return of Hal and his friends’ music group, The Gentlemen Callers, and Hal and Lois in the middle of a very public makeout session.

The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Premieres Soon

Unlike some revival series that return as traditional sitcoms (like The Conners), Life’s Still Unfair will be a four-part special event. It premieres on Hulu on April 10.