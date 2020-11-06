Be Warned: This Week's Mandalorian Episode Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 10: The Passenger. If you're afraid of spiders, you might want to skip this week's episode of The Mandalorian.

During "The Passenger," Mando finds himself back at the mechanic shop of Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), searching for another lead on finding other Mandalorians. Peli Motto introduces him to an amphibious frog-like woman, whose husband claims to have seen a Mandalorian covert on a nearby system. But in exchange for the information, she needs safe passage for her and her unfertilized eggs. It sounds like a straightforward trip, but of course things don't go according to plan (when do they ever?) and the group finds themselves stranded on an icy planet, with the Razor Crest having sustained some serious damage.

Soon after, Baby Yoda wanders into a field of eggs and does what all babies do best: eats something he's definitely not supposed to. Just as he digs into a green, sticky-looking embryo and devours whatever was growing inside, the other eggs start to break open and hundreds of terrifying spiders of increasing sizes start to swarm out. The gigantic momma spider is one of the scariest monsters The Mandalorian has introduced so far, and seeing her writhe across the screen is the exact opposite of what we all needed after this nightmare week. Can we just bring back the krayt dragon please?

Though the creatures seem more like they belong in a dystopian horror flick than Star Wars, they actually harken back to an old concept drawing by Star Wars artist Ralph McQuarrie, which depicts massive "knobby white spiders" that could have been on Big Yoda's planet Dagobah during The Empire Strikes Back. (Entertainment Weekly also reports that McQuarrie's design was used as a model for a large spider called the Krykna, which is seen in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.)

Thankfully for all of us, Mando, Baby Yoda, and the frog woman survive the spiders' attack with the assistance of some New Republic X-wing pilots they encountered earlier on their journey. Next stop, the estuary moon of Trask!