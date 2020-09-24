Mandy Moore Just Announced Her Pregnancy & The Baby's Sex All At Once

Mandy Moore may have received her first Emmy nomination by playing a mom on This Is Us, but she wasn't drawing from her own experiences for the role. Now, for the show's upcoming season, she'll have a little more inspiration from her personal life. Mandy Moore is pregnant with her first child — and she's already revealed the baby's sex.

The singer and actor announced the exciting news on her Instagram Thursday, Sept. 24, posting a series of photos with her husband Taylor Goldsmith proudly cradling her baby bump. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she wrote. Her husband also shared the same pictures on his own account.

More to come...