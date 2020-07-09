Mariah Carey: Queen of Christmas, number one singles, and now... books. Mariah Carey is releasing a memoir, and fans can read it sooner than they can try to sing her entire discography. The impeccably titled book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will be published on Sept. 29, 2020, and is available for pre-order now.

The legendary singer's memoir, penned with co-writer Michaela Angela Davis, has been in the works since 2019 and will be published under Andy Cohen Books — yes, that Andy Cohen. Her book will be one of the first titles published under the Bravo honcho's new imprint. And for those who *literally* want to hear Carey tell her story, you're in luck, as she will voice the audiobook on Audible as well.

Carey took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that her book has officially been "delivered," and shared how it felt to put her story on paper. “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir," she wrote. "I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contribute to the person I am today." Presumably, Jennifer Lopez will not be mentioned — Carey still doesn't know her.

Carey explained that the countless amount of TV interviews and magazine articles over the years weren't nearly enough to convey the many intricacies and challenges of her life, which she hopes the book will be able to do. The singer promised an unfiltered look at "my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival," and of course, her vast catalog of music, including a record 19 Number One hits. "I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice," she teased. "I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side."

This is not the first time that vocalist has stepped foot into the literary world. She previously added on to her Queen of Christmas title in 2015 by publishing a children's book based on her iconic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You." But this is her biggest move as an author yet, an experience she called "incredibly hard and humbling." Carey ended her letter on an uplifting note, writing that she hoped readers will see her memoir as a universal story: "My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit."