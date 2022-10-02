14 Powerful Marilyn Monroe Quotes About Love & Heartbreak

Entertainment
“I do sin, but I am not the devil. I am just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love.”
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Marilyn Monroe was adored by fans all over the world, throughout her lifetime and long after. She also wanted to love — and to be loved — more than anything. Here are some of her greatest (and at times bittersweet) quotes about love, from her IRL marriages and memorable scenes from her biggest movies.
It’s better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone — so far.
John Kobal Foundation/Moviepix/Getty Images