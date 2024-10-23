In Love Is Blind Season 7, several couples ended the experiment before making it to the altar: Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson, Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee, and Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka all broke up before the final episodes. It’s been a dramatic season. Spoilers ahead!

Things looked good for Marissa George and Ramses Prashad — they tried on wedding dresses and tuxes, which is usually a promising sign. But in the season finale, released on Oct. 23, they broke up before their wedding day. Marissa described it as the “worst day of my life.”

So, what happened? Here’s a recap — and a look at where Marissa is after Love Is Blind.

A Sudden Shift

Near the beginning of Episode 11, Ramses said he was “so confident” in his connection with Marissa. “I really do feel like we can overcome anything,” he said.

Even Marissa’s skeptical mom, Vanessa, voiced her approval. When Marissa said she’d found her “perfect match,” Vanessa agreed: “She did,” Vanessa said. “She’s beautiful, and I’m happy that she’s happy.”

Netflix

However, by the episode’s end, that hopeful vibe had vanished.

Ramses said he was worried about “what it’s like to exist together and to live together.” And while he was vague about his misgivings — at least on-camera — Marissa seemed blindsided. She said it wasn’t an issue they’d been dealing with “the whole time” and suggested that Ramses was letting others’ opinions get to him. “Sometimes outside influence is not helpful,” she told him.

She encouraged Ramses to take a leap and believe in their future together, but Ramses’ previous divorce made him worry about hurting Marissa, too. “I just don’t think love alone is enough,” he told her, adding that their energy might be mismatched and she might be “too much” for him.

Netflix

At this point, Marissa seemed to have realized that Ramses had made up his mind. She told him he never should have participated in Love Is Blind, and he responded by reiterating that he did fall in love with Marissa.

“It’s the worst day of my life,” Marissa said, before the pair shared a tearful embrace to say goodbye.

Where Is Marissa Today?

This spring, Marissa graduated from the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.

In an Oct. 22 episode of The Viall Files podcast, the lawyer and Navy veteran opened up about watching the season back. She noted one Episode 10 episode in particular, saying she was “definitely shocked” when she had to explain to Ramses that she didn’t feel like being intimate while sick and experiencing PMS.

While Ramses “didn’t realize what he was saying” — or how it was coming across — she was “pissed” in the moment, she said in the podcast. “To be honest, as a woman, you’re kind of conditioned at times to deal with guys like that.”

Marissa also told Us Weekly that while she didn’t choose Bohdan Olinares because she wanted someone less “full of energy” than her, she thought “it could have probably worked” with him.