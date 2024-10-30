From her groundbreaking career to her time in prison and her ex-husband, Martha Stewart doesn’t hold back in Martha, the new Netflix documentary about her life.

Well before becoming a lifestyle mogul and household name, Stewart was a 19-year-old Barnard student who fell “madly in love” with a classmate’s brother, Andrew “Andy” Stewart, on a blind date.

They would go on to be married for nearly three decades. As viewers see in Martha (which premiered on Oct. 30), their relationship was a challenging one. Here’s a look back at their marriage — plus, an update on where Andrew Stewart is today.

Foundational Years

In Martha, the titular entrepreneur recalls an “eye-opening” 5-month honeymoon to Europe. Even at 19 years old, Stewart said, “It did awaken in me a love of cuisine, a love of travel, a love of discovery. And I really felt, This is the thing I’d like to spend my life thinking about.”

But “reality came crashing down” as the couple settled into married life and, soon, parenthood as they welcomed a daughter named Alexis in 1965. Stewart worked as a stock broker before leaving Wall Street for a farmhouse in Westport, Connecticut, and cultivated a catering career.

Martha Stewart

Andy, meanwhile, was the president of an art book publisher. A guest at one of the couple’s book parties suggested Stewart write her own on entertaining. Thus, her lifestyle brand began.

Behind the scenes, Stewart claimed in Martha that her husband had multiple girlfriends. “Young women, listen to my advice — if you’re married, and you think you’re happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of sh*t. And look at him as a piece of sh*t and get out of it. Get out of that marriage. But I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk away.”

A producer noted that Stewart had her own affair, too, which she acknowledged. It was a “very brief affair with a very attractive Irish man,” she said — though she disagreed that her infidelity predated Andy’s.

Martha Stewart

After 27 years, Stewart said, her husband asked for a divorce, which she said was like being thrown away.

Martha Stewart’s 1st Husband Today

After their divorce was finalized in 1990, Stewart never remarried. According to Vanity Fair, Andy did twice. In 1993, he married Robyn Fairclough, his wife’s former assistant, which ended in divorce. He later wed Shyla Nelson Stewart in 2016. Shyla is the president and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing, where Andy serves as publisher emeritus.

As for Stewart’s contact with her ex-husband? She recently told People that she has “no idea” whether he’s seen Martha. “I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly,” she said.