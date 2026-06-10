From Dirty Dancing’s Johnny Castle to The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Conrad Fisher, brooding love interests are a time-honored tradition of summer romance. But in Every Year After — Prime Video’s adaptation of Carley Fortune’s hit debut novel, Every Summer After, streaming now — Matt Cornett was excited to play someone a little closer to his own heart: earnest boy next door Sam Florek, whose friends-to-lovers romance plays out with Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) over six summers of sun-soaked discovery at their neighboring Canadian cottages. That is, until a sudden rift tears them away — and looms even as they reunite as adults.

“He’s not your standard douchebag teenager guy — sorry, Charlie,” Cornett tells Bustle over Zoom, playfully shading his on-screen brother (Michael Bradway). “He is such a sweet boy, and he’s got such a kind heart, and he loves so deeply, and heavily, and he’s so goofy … I like to think that I’m the same way. So that was something I was able to bond with Sam over.”

Cornett also shares his character’s affinity for studying (IYKYK), filling a binder of scripts with Post-it notes marking Sam’s age at any given scene in the shoot, which took place around Vancouver last summer. He doesn’t mind admitting when his prep work didn’t quite pan out — like when he thought to up Sam’s vocal register to convey his character’s youth in the timeline. “There was a moment where one of our directors, Jeff Byrd, comes up, and he goes, ‘Hey, Matt, just don’t… don’t raise your voice,’” he recalls with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Thanks, Jeff. Yeah, got it.’”

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Fortunately, Cornett was more than capable of channeling the angst and excitement of first love — like in the fan-favorite scene where Sam puts down his anatomy textbook and gives Percy a (literal) hands-on lesson at her request.

“I can think back to my first kiss when I was a teenager,” Cornett says, “and the way your heart starts pounding, and sometimes you get that lump in your throat, and you’re really scared, and you’re really nervous, and you can’t really talk, and every word is a little shaky, and you’re trying to figure out if this is actually real, if this is happening.”

As Cornett plays a coming-of-age story on-screen, he’s growing up career-wise, too. After breaking out in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and playing the object of a crush in last year’s Summer of 69, Every Year After marks the 27-year-old’s first time headlining a major project as a leading man.

It’s a new level of responsibility, one he’s clearly passionate about — “I love working. I would be on set every day if I could,” he gushes — but he’s a pro at downtime, too, whether it’s golfing in LA or recharging at his own version of idyllic Barry’s Bay: his family home back in Arkansas. “It’s just really nice to go home, go spend some time at the lake that I grew up around, and just get to be outside and be around my family.”

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As for his on-screen enclave? If you’ve breezed through all eight episodes of Every Year After — mild spoilers ahead — you know that they leave Sam and Percy in a hopeful if tenuous place. Cornett is eager to see what a potential second season could have in store.

“They haven’t had their conversation yet of figuring out what they are, where they are, how they’re going to navigate it,” he says. “I would love to see them figure out their relationship.”

For now, learn more about Cornett — and his leading-man inspiration — in his Bustle Booth questionnaire below.

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In The Bustle Booth

What’s your coffee order?

Unfortunately (very fortunately), fall has forever forced me to have an iced vanilla latte with cinnamon when I do decide to have a coffee.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

Cupertino, New York, Rogers (Arkansas), Los Angeles, Ojai, Orlando, San Diego.

What’s your sign?

Apparently, I am very, very undeniably a Libra. I don’t really know too much about the signs; all I know is that Libras are indecisive, and I could argue with myself about what I’m gonna order on Uber Eats for an hour. So, touché.

Favorite overused movie quote?

“I’m a Goofy Goober, yeah, you’re a Goofy Goober, yeah, we’re all Goofy Goobers, yeah, goofy goofy goober goober, yeah!” — The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Refer to my favorite movie quote.

What’s one movie or TV show you’re currently obsessed with?

The Jurassic Park movies. They’re some of my all-time favorites, and I try to watch them at least once a year, so I’m currently in the middle of that rewatch right now.

Who is your celeb idol?

Ryan Gosling. Love that guy.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

Big Brother. As horrifying as it seems to be watched 24/7, I just want to play all of the games and competitions.

Go-to karaoke song?

I try to refrain from karaoke as much as I can. However, I did see an older couple jam out to “Love Shack” on a cruise once, and I just want to grow old with my wife and be that cool.

What’s something that’s inspiring you lately?

I feel like my family constantly and consistently inspires me. They are always pushing me to be the best version of myself possible.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

Hopefully that I’m caring, thoughtful, kind, and able to inspire.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.