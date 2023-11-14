Following the death of Matthew Perry on Oct. 28, Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his former co-star, friend, and TV roommate on Nov. 14 in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” he began in a statement, along with photos of himself and Perry on the set of Friends. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you,” he continued. “Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

LeBlanc concluded the heartfelt post with a joke, writing: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

LeBlanc and Perry starred together on Friends for 10 seasons, playing best pals Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Friends Cast Paid Tribute

LeBlanc previously paid tribute to his late friend and co-star in a joint statement from the entire Friends cast, which includes David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the stars wrote in a statement provided to People on Oct. 30. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The cast added that they plan to say more about Perry’s passing “in time,” concluding: “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Friends Cast Honored Perry

On Nov. 3, Perry’s former cast mates reunited to honor their late co-star and friend at his private funeral service.

The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, and along with the Friends cast, was reportedly attended by Perry’s family and his closest loved ones.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this