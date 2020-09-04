If you’ve had a birthday over the summer it’s likely it’s been somewhat from the norm. Whether getting dressed up for the club is your scene or you’re more of a casual dinner and drinks kind of person, socialising of any kind has been pretty impossible the past few months. However, presenter Maya Jama gave one of her followers a birthday to remember for all the right reasons. The tv and radio host took a fan out for birthday drinks and it looked just as fun as it sounds.

Jama has a reputation for being an all-round great gal and when one of her followers tweeted her with a birthday request she more than came through. Emily reached out to the presenter at the end of August and wrote, “All I want for my birthday this year is to have a f*cking bev with @MayaJama can we make it happen pls. Thank you. Cling Cling Mother F*cker.” Reaching out to a celeb is a longshot but by the magic of Twitter, Jama replied the same day. She asked what day Emily’s birthday was.

Being a woman of her word, Jama shared snaps and videos on September 2 of her and Emily sat at a table having cocktails. That’s definitely a birthday treat to remember. Sharing the picture with her 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Jama wrote, “Always wanted to do this and I’m so happy it was with you! Emily has supported me for the longest and it was such a bloody pleasure spending the afternoon with you. 1 bev turned to 7 real quick. happy belated again, cling cling for life.”

To say that the pair looked like they were having fun is an understatement. They took videos and pictures pulling faces and laughing. While COVID-19 has put a damper on a lot of social occasions this summer, Emily will have to go a long way to top this birthday next year.