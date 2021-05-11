Everything To Know About Season 4 Of Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C., the Sons of Anarchy spinoff that follows a rival biker gang in the fictional California town of Santo Padre, has been renewed for Season 4. The FX series is set two and a half years after the events of Sons of Anarchy and follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a former prospect and newly full patch member of the Mayans M.C., Santo Padre Charter.

At the start of the biker drama series, EZ has recently been released from prison and is prospecting with the Mayans M.C. biker club — while also secretly working as an FBI informant to help take down the Galindo cartel. At the same time, EZ and his brother Angel, who’s a full patch member of the Mayans M.C. and his brother’s sponsor in the club, are working to find out the truth behind their mother’s murder many years earlier, although Angel also has some secrets of his own. By the end of Season 3, allegiances have switched several times over, but there is still no shortage of hidden motivations and family drama.

The Mayans M.C. Season 4 Cast & Plot

Although there have yet to be any specific details announced about the plot or cast of Mayans M.C. season 4, co-creator and showrunner Elgin James released a statement saying: “In season four, we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

It’s likely that many of the current main cast — which includes J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, and Ray McKinnon — will return for Season 4, though no official announcements have been made.

The Mayans M.C. Season 4 Trailer

No trailer here yet. Watch this space!

The Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere Date

Season 4 is expected to start airing sometime in 2022, and assuming it follows the pattern of the three previous seasons, it will likely consist of 10 episodes. We’ll update this space with an official premiere date when it’s known.

The existing three seasons of Mayans M.C., are available for streaming on Hulu.