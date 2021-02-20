Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed She Has A New "Boo" While Defending Him

Hot girl winter is in full effect: Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she's dating Pardison Fontaine during a Feb. 19 Instagram Live. Addressing her Hotties' concerns over what seemed like a heated confrontation in an earlier Instagram Live, Meg defended her fellow rapper. (An unidentified man could be heard shouting, "Tell Megan to come to the door … Y'all got five seconds before I come through this sh*t," during the broadcast, per Complex.)

"People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything," she explained to her followers in the video. "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi. 'Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That's my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y'all know."

After one fan commented, "You're a hot girl… acting like a simp," the "Body" rapper replied that she "never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends."

For his part, Pardi, whose real name is Jordyn Thorpe, removed all doubt they're dating when he shared Instagram photos of their elaborate Valentine's date the same day. "SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST," he captioned the series of shots that included everything from a surprise private jet filled with roses, a personalized "Pardi with a Hottie" lunch menu, and a bed covered in rose petals in the shape of a heart. Meg posted her own photo from the romantic day to her Instagram stories, writing, "Still not over it," along with a crying emoji. The "Backin' It Up" rapper also made a cameo in another of Meg's IG Lives, kissing his girlfriend on the cheek, as seen in a screen recording from The Shade Room.

While celebrating her 26th birthday earlier in the week, Meg hinted that she was in a relationship but didn't reveal with whom. "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me, I’m just happy and blessed lol," she tweeted on Feb. 15.

If Meg and Pardi's romantic Valentine's Day date is any indication, her new season of love, happiness, and blessings has only just begun.