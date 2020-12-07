Per The Sun, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are launching an honours list in the US. The publication reports that the awards will focus on individuals and individuals doing important work. While it's not been confirmed when the awards will take place, here's what we know so far.

The honours list is expected to form part of the Sussexes' charitable foundation, Archewell, reports The Sun. According to the tabloid, papers filed in the US reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to acknowledge “charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health, and mental health.” I reached out to representatives of the couple for comment on the reports and will update this piece should new information become available.

The Duke and Duchess, who gave up their royal duties in March, have been busy with various philanthropic projects from their California home this year. They announced plans for the Archewell foundation back in April and a website for the charity emerged in October, however, details are still scarce.

In a statement released to The Telegraph earlier this year, Meghan and Harry explained that the non-profit organisation would be launched "when the time is right."

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ they wrote. They also explained that the charity became the inspiration for their son's name, Archie. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters," they added.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."