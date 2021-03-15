Meghan & Harry Made A Significant Donation To A New UK Charity

Following their interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan donated to a new charitable foundation linked to the social enterprise hosting platform PressPad. The charity will be an extension of the already existing platform, which provides young people access to the journalism industry without a financial barrier.

Established in February, the PressPad Charitable Foundation offers “bursaries, grants, training and support” to young journalists, as well as delivering education and training, to “improve socio-economic diversity within the media,” as explained on their site. While the government says a new charity doesn’t have to disclose information regarding donors and trustees “until 10 months after its financial period,” PressPad has already confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement with the charity.

“We are delighted to announce that we have just registered a sister charity, The PressPad Charitable Foundation, and are thrilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation, will be among the first donors,” the organisation shared on Twitter. “We’re excited by such positive action after difficult yet important moments of reckoning with the UK media. We’re proud to say our values of action, compassion & community align with the #archewellfoundation. Thanks to everyone who spoke their truth. It takes us all.”

Through their Archewell Foundation, Meghan and Harry also donated to three other causes following the Oprah interview, including the UK mental health charity Mind, per ITV News. “Mental health problems can affect anybody, regardless of factors like age, gender, ethnic group or socioeconomic status,” Mind’s Director of Fundraising Kathleen Miles said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Foundation for this support, which will help us continue to make sure everyone with a mental health problem gets both support and respect.”

Two American charities, Colour for Change and URL Media, also received support from the couple, per Metro. Both organisations champion racial diversity and equality, especially in the media.