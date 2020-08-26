Meghan Markle & Gloria Steinem’s Backyard Chat Is One For The History Books

The Makers Women platform have hosted a Q&A between Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem that will no doubt go down in history. While the rest of their convo is yet to come, in the teaser clip released today (August 26), the pair discuss voting rights and Steinem's influence on the women's movement, as well as the importance of young people voting in the upcoming election.

"People forget how hard that women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now," Meghan tells Steinem. The activist was an intrinsic part of the Equal Rights Amendment in America during the early '70s, which was recently explored in the Hulu series Mrs. America. "Well if you don't vote, you don't exist," Steinem replies. "I mean, it's the only place where we're all equal, the voting booth."

The younger generation is just as important in this process too, Steinem explains, even if they may feel like they're not. "I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact," she tells the Duchess. "And yet, it's important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am. They're going to be suffering the consequences."

Does she feel hopeful, Meghan asks? "I do feel hopeful. I just want to say that movements are families. It's no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life. How great is that? Well, almost every day."

As important as their discussion is, you can't help but be distracted by the gorgeous setting, the stylish wide-brimmed hat Meghan is wearing, and the adorable entrance (and subsequent cameo) of Harry and Meghan's dogs, Guy and Paula. "Hi honey, come here," Meghan coos at one of them. So precious.

The rest of the Q&A will be uploaded tomorrow (Aug. 27) via Makers, who you can find on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. This is one conversation you don't want to miss, trust.