It has been announced today (May 4, 2021), that Meghan Markle is writing a children’s book in partnership with Penguin Random House.

The Bench, which will hit shelves on June 8, 2021, is all about the special bond between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes, and is inspired by the relationship between Prince Harry and baby Archie.

According to a press release sent to Bustle, “The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

Meghan has revealed that the idea for her upcoming book started out as a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day, a month after Archie’s birth. The couple are expecting their second child later this year.

Previews of the book show its illustrations, created by Caldecott-winning and bestselling artist Christian Robinson.

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” said the Duchess. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Along with the book’s cover, which depicts a bench up a tree, Penguin has release two interior pages. In one, a mother is looking out the window, crying, as a man throws his son in the air. The accompanying words read, “And here in the window / I’ll have tears of great joy / Looking out at My Love / And our beautiful boy.”

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

The other page shows a father reclining with his son on his lap. The words read: “And here you will rest / See the growth of our boy.”

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Alongside writing the book in physical form, Meghan has also committed to narrating the audiobook edition. You’ll be able to access it on Listening Library in the U.S. and Canada and by Penguin Random House UK Audio in the UK.

“Meghan’s touching text explores the relationship between fathers and sons and undeniably tugs at the heartstrings that parents and caregivers feel,” said Mallory Loehr, the EVP & Publisher for Random House Books for Young Readers Group in a statement, "Christian’s art beautifully matches the tender emotion of Meghan’s words, and every spread is infused with a vibrant sense of joy and love.”

Editor's note: This piece was updated at 4:37 p.m. to include further details about The Bench.