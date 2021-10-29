Meghan Markle Made A Sweet Gesture To The Grenfell Community Kitchen

Meghan Markle praised the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen for their “incredible” work in a recent phone call. The group had gathered for a celebratory lunch at the Al-Manaar centre in north Kensington when they received the call from Markle, who was ringing from her home in California.

Per Evening Standard, Markle — who has worked closely with the kitchen previously, and even wrote the foreword for the Hubb’s Together cookbook — praised the women for their “incredible” work, which provides meals for those affected by the Grenfell tragedy of 2017.

“We founded Hubb together and I think what I’m most proud of is what you’ve all been able to do, not just what we created to meet an immediate need right after the fire,” Markle told the group in her call this week.

“If you go back to where it all began you just didn’t have a place to cook and people forget that’s what it came down to, needing the resources to do what you do so well — as we all know because we can taste it. But also to do it together and how...the cookbook ended up having the impact we wanted because it raised enough to get you all the help in the kitchen you needed.”

She then added: “But beyond that, what you turned it into as a group and individually is incredible, you’ve just continued to take care of everyone in the community. If you think how many thousands of people have been affected by your recipes and by your love and what you’ve done to take care of frontline workers and families during Covid and children and after school groups and women in hospital and new mums.”

The women had gathered to celebrate their achievements, which included raising enough funds from the cookbook to renovate their community kitchen. The women are now pursuing other projects, but the kitchen remains open to feed those including the homeless, refugees, and frontline health workers.

A volunteer from the community kitchen told the Evening Standard: “It was lovely to have our work celebrated by Meghan. We were really happy to hear from the duchess. It was just incredible. It really encourages us to continue in what we have been doing and makes us feel quite proud of the work we have done and the projects we have been running.”