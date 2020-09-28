Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Addressed Those Reality Show Rumors

Following the news that the couple had signed a multi-year development deal with the streaming platform, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shut down rumors of a reality show on Netflix. The couple denied any such programming would be included in their slate of upcoming projects, seemingly responding to a report published Monday by The Sun, claiming that Meghan and Harry had agreed to appear in reality series that would offer viewers "a glimpse into their lives."

In September, Meghan and Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce multiple films and series, including scripted television, documentaries, and children's television. However, the project slate doesn't currently include reality shows, and it's not yet clear if, and how, the couple will appear on camera at all. So, though they might be developing unscripted projects for Netflix, a spokesperson for Megan and Harry confirmed that starring in a reality show was off the table. "The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows," they said according to People.

The Netflix deal will reportedly feature plenty of socially-conscious content including an "innovative nature docuseries" and an "animated series that celebrates inspiring women," as per People. Following the Netflix deal announcement, the pair issued a statement, revealing that their "focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope" and that, as new parents, "making inspirational family programming is also important to us," as per the New York Times. The couple also emphasized the hope that the deal would empower them to invest in "powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens" and that the streaming platform's "unprecedented reach" would "help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

While it's possible the couple may occasionally appear on screen in a documentary series — for example, Prince Harry worked on the documentary Rising Phoenix, a Netflix documentary about the paralympic games, and appears in the film. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't appear to have any plans to document their own lives, and a representative confirmed that Meghan, whose last television role before marrying Harry was as Rachel Zane in Suits, had no intention of returning to screen acting as part of the deal, as per the New York Times.