Meghan & Harry Revealed The Sweetest Details About Archie On A Call With Malala

Following on from the likes of Michelle Obama and more, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their digital conversations with a very special chat with Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to win the Nobel Prize. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the celebrated activist for International Day Of Girls (Oct. 11) to help support her ongoing fight for girls' right to education.

From their home in Montecito, California, the Royals spoke about the role education played in their lives, as well as how they've adjusted to the pandemic. Markle, who often speaks out about women empowerment, shared how happy she was to support Malala's cause: "When young girls have access to education everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens the door to societal success at every level," said the Duchess. "So much is at stake when we don’t give a young woman the opportunity to learn and to get an education."

She also addressed her priorities when it comes to raising Archie: "To be able to raise our son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance," she said, "and how you can learn and how you can grow. You know, having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that, I think, oftentimes is taken for granted."

23-year-old Yousafzai shared a clip from the video call on her Instagram, writing: "There are some things you just can’t plan for," she wrote, "the #COVID19 crisis has made me reflect on how often our lives are at the mercy of things we cannot control. And so many girls around the world are grappling with this same feeling right now."

The Noble Laureate added: "To The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan: I'm so thankful that you sat down with me — virtually, of course — to discuss girls' education and the need to keep girls learning during and after the pandemic."

The full video was posted to Yousagzai's website, where the activist is raising money for the Malala Fund to help reach girls who are at risk of not returning to school during the pandemic. The conversation also revealed how the royals have been adjusting to lockdown and spending time with their son, Archie.

Prince Harry shared how the couple witnessed their son's special moments. "We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything," he beamed in sweet moment. Meghan added: "And it’s just fantastic because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more externally, and we'd miss a lot of those moments… So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

In a fun moment, Yousafzai joked with Prince Harry that it takes boys "slightly longer" to appreciate education but "they get there in the end." The Duke wholeheartedly agreed, before Yousafzai ended the call with the sweetest message for Archie. "I don't know if Archie can talk yet, but all my best wishes and love and kisses to him."