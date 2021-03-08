Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Doubled As A Gender & Due Date Reveal

When it came time to reveal whether their new baby would be a boy or girl, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry skipped colored icing and environmentally-destructive fireworks. Instead, Meghan and Harry revealed the gender of their second child to Oprah Winfrey during their bombshell CBS interview. At the start of her tell-all, the Duchess teased that she'd tell Oprah the sex of her second child when Prince Harry joined her.

After an emotional first hour in which Meghan detailed the hardships she went through while living in England and before she gave birth to Archie, Harry joined and immediately shared that they are expecting a baby girl. Meghan also revealed that the due date is sometime in the summer, but kept the specifics to herself.

