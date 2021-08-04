Celebrity
As the Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 40th birthday, we look back at some of her wisest words.
As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying 'no' to things... I've also learned that saying 'no' is just as valuable as saying 'yes.' It's something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
You need to know that you're enough. A mantra that has now engrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head.
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images