8 Inspiring Meghan Markle Quotes To Live By

As the Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 40th birthday, we look back at some of her wisest words.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 02: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied ...
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
By Bustle UK

As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying 'no' to things... I've also learned that saying 'no' is just as valuable as saying 'yes.' It's something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth.

To InStyle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

You need to know that you're enough. A mantra that has now engrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head.

To Town & Country

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

