Meghan Trainor has another adorable reason to blast “Mom.” On Jan. 18, she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Mikey Moon Trainor, via surrogate.

In a shared Instagram post two days later, the couple thanked their “incredible, superwoman surrogate” for bringing Mikey into the world. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible,” they continued. “We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

Mikey is the couple’s first daughter, joining big brothers Riley and Barry. “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl,” wrote the parents of three. “Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name.”

Indeed, Mikey Moon’s planetary moniker could reflect her family’s love for astronomy. Trainor has spoken about Riley’s interest in all things space, which inspired her song “To the Moon.”

That phrase also appears in “Mom,” Trainor’s ode to her own mother, Kelli Trainor, who tells her daughter “I love you to the moon and back” in a voicemail that’s sampled in the song.

As Trainor recently shared with Scary Mommy, she would tell her kids the same thing — and Riley’s recently been taking it a step further. “Now that my son is 4, he’s so smart — he knows every planet, and he knows what’s the furthest one — and he’s like, ‘I love you out the galaxy into a black hole, back in through that black hole, through the galaxy, all the way back down to Earth,’” she said.

Inside Their Family Life

Trainor said in the same interview that her “dream” is to have a daughter someday, making Mikey’s arrival especially exciting. While the hitmaker wants four kids in total, she’s also been open about the challenges that can come with motherhood, discussing her experience with post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum mental health struggles following the births of her first two children in a 2025 essay for Today.

“I get asked in every single interview, ‘You just do it all! You tour, you have your whole career, you have the perfect family, an amazing life, and you always seem happy. How do you do it?!’ And I always answer: ‘Therapy, my antidepressants and my entire team,’” she said. “I am blessed to be in this situation.”

Trainor concluded her piece by calling for more support for parents, writing: “If you feel like you’re drowning, there are life rafts, I promise. You will be OK as long as you ask for help.”