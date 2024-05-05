After a stunt-filled publicity tour, The Fall Guy finally crashed into theaters on Friday, May 3. Its opening wasn’t as big as expected as it ushered in the summer movie season, but the positive reviews have been rolling in for the action rom-com starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. On X (formerly Twitter), moviegoers have been sharing their experience, and many are calling it the best movie of 2024 so far.

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stunt performer whose career and relationship with his dream girl — aspiring director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) — are derailed after a scary on-set accident. When he gets the chance to get them both back, he winds up embroiled in a high-stakes conspiracy he must solve. Audiences have been enjoying the ride, and the movie currently has an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% fresh rating on the Tomatometer.

The Theatrical Experience

The stunt-heavy movie is made for the big screen, and having attended a press screening, I can confirm that it makes for an exceptional movie outing. Other viewers agreed on X, including actor-director Stephen Ford. “If you want more original summer blockbusters, I’m begging you to go have the absolute best time at the theater you’ll have this year by seeing The Fall Guy,” he tweeted.

Colt (Ryan Gosling) in The Fall Guy Universal Pictures

Numerous fans noted how much fun they had seeing it in cinemas. “It was honestly one of the best movie experiences I’ve had in a long time,” one wrote. Another called it “the reason you want to see a movie in a theater.”

Director David Leitch was a stunt performer himself, and Gosling has called The Fall Guy “a love letter to the stunt community.” Many fans saw it that way, too, and they raved about the action element. Their comments called it “jaw dropping” and “god-tier” when it came to the stunts.

Doing It All

The Fall Guy isn’t just an action flick. As mentioned above, it’s also a romantic comedy, and Gosling and Blunt won viewers over with their chemistry. Some praised the love story as “so heartfelt and wholesome,” and others called them “wonderful” in it. One X user lamented the end of the era because they “can’t have” the two actors separated.

People also loved that the movie doesn’t take itself too seriously. Viewers celebrated that it was “silly” and “ridiculous” while also being “witty” and “earnest.” The combination makes it “EPICCCC,” as one moviegoer tweeted.

The Fall Guy is in theaters now.