While previewing her "hometown" date with Bachelor Matt James, top four finalist Michelle said parents LaVonne and Ephraim Young's opinion "means a lot" to her and she wants them to ask "the hard questions." Whether or not Michelle's hope was for those questions to be directed at Matt, her mom had one for her. "Does this seem too fast for you?" Mrs. Young asks a tearful Michelle, who admits she has "moments where it is terrifying," in the clip.

Michelle's parents, who are retired and live in Minnesota, seem to have had her back all along. Although the Bachelor contestant is fairly new to Instagram and hasn't shared much of her personal life on social media, LaVonne's Facebook page has several public posts supporting her daughter. "Michelle, you have taught me so much about staying positive, even when things get difficult," she captioned a 2015 post announcing one of Michelle's NCAA basketball awards. "I'm so happy that you are being recognized for all your hard work. You are going to be an AWESOME elementary school teacher! We love you so very much honey!! Love, Mom and Dad."

This past Mother's Day, Michelle returned the love with a socially distanced yard display of signs and flowers, which LaVonne called a "wonderful surprise" on Facebook, adding that she loves Michelle "to the moon and back." She and her husband are also parents to a son, Alex, and another daughter, Angela.

Beyond her love of family, LaVonne's Facebook reveals that she and Ephraim have enjoyed traveling since he retired in 2017. She also seems to be a supporter of more progressive politics, having made a Biden-Harris lawn sign as a cover photo in November, shortly after changing her profile picture to the words "Black Lives Matter."

Like Matt, Michelle is the daughter of a white mother and Black father, but whether their family values similarly align, viewers will have to tune in to see what happens when he meets her parents at Nemacolin.