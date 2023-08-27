Miley Cyrus Shared The Unexpected Body Change She Blames On Tour Life

Miley Cyrus doesn’t seem to miss her touring days. In June, she got real with British Vogue about finding it “so isolating” to be on stage for 100,000 people, and more recently, she delved further into the challenges of tour life in her new Used to Be Young TikTok series. Her Part 6 clip, posted on Sunday, Aug. 27, reveals a surprising physical change that cropped up during her 2014 Bangerz Tour.

“You ever seen a girl that’s been on tour for two years? They come back with facial hair, I’m telling you,” Cyrus said in the video. The “Flowers” singer learned about this little side effect of touring through firsthand experience. “I tell you right now, I got dermaplane when I was on Bangerz,” she added, joking, “We’re here for Miley, but we got ZZ Top!”

On a more serious note, Cyrus spoke about some of the emotional and mental challenges of being on tour as well. “There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour, and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off,” she said. “And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

The singer-actor further explained that she doesn’t find it healthy to have the relationship between her and other people be “subject and observer” on a daily basis, as is the case on tour. “It erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority,” Cyrus said.

Her reflections echo her June British Vogue cover interview. “Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she told the magazine. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” After her last headline arena show in 2014, the year of her Bangerz Tour, she started to ask herself, “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

After the British Vogue story was published, Cyrus gave further context in a social media statement that clarified that she does feel connected to her fans and is “constantly creating and innovating new ways” to keep that tie. As she does so, she works to ensure that she isn’t “sacrificing [her] essentials.” Still, while that means touring isn’t Cyrus’ priority now, she noted that her stance may evolve.

For now, the singer is on what she has dubbed her “Endless Summer Vacation,” and it seems like one bonus of that is not having to turn to dermaplane to rid herself of unwanted facial hair.