Millie Bobby Brown is a stickler for good customer service. On a recent episode of the Table Manners podcast, the Stranger Things actor was asked whether or not she left restaurant and hotel reviews by hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware.

“Yeah,” Brown admitted, revealing that she does so using a “fake name.” She continued, “I think it’s important, you know? Here’s the thing — my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

Recalling some of her past anonymous reviews, the actor spoke of one instance at an unnamed hotel, where an employee repeatedly asked for payment before she had checked out. “It was just like, ‘I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay,’” Brown said.

The actor also remembered another incident at a store involving a fellow shopper, who mistook her for a staff member. After notifying a shop assistant on behalf of the elderly customer, Brown said they were “so unhelpful,” adding, “I was just like, ‘Please? This isn’t even for me.’ So, I left a review.”

Brown’s recollections prompted Table Manners co-host Jessie to ask, “Millie, are you a Karen?” to which the actor replied, “Okay, I’m a Karen. I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

Millie Bobby Brown. Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images

Fans Are Divided

Brown’s comments sparked debate among fans online, and while many took issue with her stance on customer service, others “completely agree” with the actor. “When did expecting decent service make you a Karen?” one Instagram user asked. “She’s not a Karen. She’s right. That’s the best you can do being a customer. Always leave reviews,” another commented.

This isn’t the only time Brown has gone viral as of late. In a recent interview with TikToker Max Baledge, she addressed online comments regarding her British accent, which some fans claim has become Americanized.

“I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America,” she explained. “I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people.”