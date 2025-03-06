Millie Bobby Brown has been lying to us for years — kind of. In a new interview with BuzzFeed UK, to promote her new movie The Electric State, the actor revealed that the name she goes by in public is not her real name.

While speaking with her co-star Chris Pratt, Brown went on to disclose that her middle name is Bonnie. “Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown?” Pratt inquired. “No, not Bobby,” she confirmed. “It’s Millie Bonnie Brown. I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first!” Just like all of us, Pratt exclaimed, “Oh sh*t!”

Brown didn’t explain why she hid her middle name. She seemingly changed it for no reason, explaining that it was simply “for sh*ts and giggles.” However, there is a special meaning behind her stage name. Brown’s father is named Robert, and he goes by the nickname, “Bobby,” making her chosen middle name a sweet tribute.

Brown really did manage to keep this a secret for years, given that “Bonnie” was only added to her Wikipedia page after the interview went live.

Millie’s New Name

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage/Getty Images

While her switch from “Bonnie” to “Bobby” is new to fans, Brown recently underwent a much more significant name change. The Stranger Things star married her husband, Jake Bongiovi, in May 2024, after nearly three years of dating. While she doesn’t use it publicly, she did adopt his last name, meaning her full name is now Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi.

The couple kept their nuptials secret at first, throwing a “low-key, romantic” ceremony with just their parents and family in attendance, according to People. However, a few months later, they shared photos from their wedding in Italy on Instagram. “Forever and always, your wife,” Brown captioned her post, which Bongiovi matched with his own “Forever and always, your husband.”