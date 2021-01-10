Mindy Kaling Teased The Return Of "Fan Favorites" In Legally Blonde 3

The Legally Blonde series is getting an update — but keeping iconic elements. Mindy Kaling promised Legally Blonde 3 will include "fan favorites" during an recent Access Hollywood interview, joking that "the bend and snap is forever." Kaling, who is co-writing the screenplay, also offered a sneak peek into the writing process. The comedian revealed the movie will catch up with its protagonist years later, and she's been having fun imagining "how Elle Woods is at 40 versus at 21."

In May, Kaling was tapped by Reese Witherspoon, the star of the beloved franchise, to co-write the script for the third film alongside Brooklyn 99 creator Dan Goor. Witherspoon announced the pair would tackle Legally Blonde 3 on Twitter, writing: "Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" The Hello Sunshine founder originally announced the third movie on Instagram in 2018, recreating a shot of Elle in a pool from the film and writing in the caption, "It's true...#LegallyBlonde3."

"I love the franchise so much; I love Elle Woods so much," Kaling told Access Hollywood on Friday, Jan. 9. The Never Have I Ever creator went on to add that the duo hopes the comedy will be able to go into production in the next year. "I don't know when we'll get to shoot movies again, but if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome. ... I would love for you guys to see this movie."

The COVID-19 pandemic might delay production on the highly-anticipated sequel, and unfortunately, few preliminary details about the film have been released so far. Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods, picking up from where the 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde, left off, according to CNN. In December, Luke Wilson expressed interest in the third film, though it hasn't yet been confirmed if the actor will return as Elle's husband, Emmett, per Us Weekly.

In October, the Legally Blonde cast reunited on Zoom for the first time in 20 years, with Witherspoon joining Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, and Matthew Davis to reminisce about the film's legacy. While fans will have to wait to find out which original characters will be included in Legally Blonde 3, Kaling seemed committed to honoring the original movie, which will likely mean bringing back members of the iconic cast.