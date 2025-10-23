Misty Copeland Has Officially Retired From The American Ballet Theatre

Misty Copeland has finally sung her swan (lake) song. The ballet icon, who made history as the American Ballet Theatre’s first Black woman to hold the title of principal dancer, performed for the last time at the theater’s fall gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on Oct. 22.

“It’s been 25 years at ABT, and I think it’s time,” she told The Associated Press back in June, when she announced her retirement. “It’s time for me to move to the next stage.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her tenure, Copeland has championed diversity, equity, and inclusion in dance. She founded the after-school program “Be Bold,” which was designed to make ballet more accessible and affordable for young kids of color in New York City.

At the gala, dancers and celebrities alike sang praises for her final turn on the renowned stage. Oprah Winfrey and Debbie Allen were among the featured speakers who showered her with words of appreciation.

“Misty didn't just perform ballet,” Winfrey said. “She changed it. She redefined who belongs, who gets to be seen, and who gets to lead.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before the gala, she said she would be continuing her work promoting diversity, saying, “there’s so much work and effort that has to be continuous.”

Copeland said she felt good about the change and was “ready for the next step,” which may still include more dancing.

“You know, I’ve become the person that I am today, and have all the opportunities I have today, because of ballet, (and) because of American Ballet Theatre,” she said. “I feel like this is me saying thank you to the company. So it's a farewell. (But) it won't be the end of me dancing.”