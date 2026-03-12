The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 delivers plenty of relationship drama, but one surprising cast breakup happened after cameras stopped rolling.

Despite shining a light on their relationship in the show’s latest installment (streaming now), Layla Taylor and Mason McWhorter are no longer together. Here’s what to know about their breakup, and the resulting shade on social media.

Layla & Mason’s Relationship In Season 4

When they debuted their relationship last year, Layla and Mason raised some eyebrows among Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans — mainly because Layla had briefly dated Mason’s brother (and Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband), Chase McWhorter.

But Season 4 shows that Layla and Mason’s relationship was deeper than that earlier fling. “I’m obsessed with him. He’s so cute,” Layla tells Miranda, who’s already imagining Layla as an aunt to her kids.

As Layla shared in a confessional, she and Mason were aligned on key values. “I feel like in past relationships, I almost tried to change myself for the person because I wanted to be loved so badly by that person,” she says. “But I feel like with Mason, I don’t need to change myself. He loves me for who I am.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Layla did raise her concerns about Mason “overstepping” and lacking patience when it comes to her young sons, who he claimed “get away with murder.”

“They’re 4 years old,” Layla points out.

After the difficult conversation, Mason apologized for making Layla feel as though her kids were a “burden” and reiterated that she’s a great mom. She, in turn, thanked Mason for being understanding, and by the end of Season 4, they seemed to be in a good place.

But in a tearful Feb. 7 TikTok (roughly three months after filming wrapped), Layla revealed that she and Mason were no more. “It’s still super fresh ... but there’s no bad blood between us. I genuinely want and wish nothing but the best for Mason,” she said. “Things just weren’t working out. I think we were just on two different paths right now, and he felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own. And I respect his decision. And I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life.”

Disney/Stephanie Augello

Layla said she was “grateful” for their time together, noting it was the first post-divorce relationship she thought might work out. “Mason was a really big part of me and my boys’ lives for the past almost-year, and we went through a lot in this last year, to be honest.”

On Second Thought...

The next day, Layla seemed to reverse course on one point — writing in a TikTok, “I take back there being ‘no bad blood.’” While she didn’t share specifics, she seemed to quietly condemn Mason’s post-breakup behavior. She liked a comment that claimed Mason had been seen at a bar with another woman, and wrote in the caption: “All while texting me he missed me the same morning and couldn’t stop crying…glad growing is off to a great start.”

Layla shared in a March 11 update that she was still “depressed” about the split, which she characterized as “getting dumped.”

Mason, for his part, appeared to own up to some mistakes in a March 1 Instagram skit, where both he and Chase attend a class called “Fumble Recovery.”

In the session, Mason admitted he “fumbled big, big time,” seemingly referring to his breakup with Layla. After he showed the facilitator a photo of the woman he fumbled, the actor was shocked: “This is one of the most beautiful women I have ever laid my eyes on. And you couldn’t hold it together for one goddamn year?”

“Trust me, I know,” Mason said.

MomTok wasn’t necessarily won over by the video, with Jessi Draper commenting: “This.. ain’t it.”