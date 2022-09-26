If you watched Pretty Wild — the short-lived but highly memorable E! reality series — chances are you’re already well-versed in the drama between Alexis Neiers (now and Vanity Fair journalist Nancy Jo Sales. (After all, the epic voicemail Neiers left Sales — “Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers calling” — didn’t become a meme for nothing.) Now, over a decade after Pretty Wild aired in 2010, Netflix’s docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is forcing both Neiers and Sales to revisit that disagreement.

To recap: Pretty Wild, which debuted on E! Network in March 2010, was intended to be a “hippie version” of Keeping Up with the Kardashians; producers planned to follow then-18-year-old Neiers and her (unofficially adopted) sister, Tess Taylor, in their attempts to break into modeling. That all changed during filming of the pilot episode in October 2009, when Neiers was arrested for her involvement with one of the “Bling Ring” burglaries. Thereafter, series shifted to focus largely on her legal woes and subsequent court appearances.

In an attempt to restore her image amid the Bling Ring media blitz, Neiers agreed to be interviewed for a story Vanity Fair, which was written by Sales, a contributing editor to the magazine. As The Real Bling Ring recounts, Neiers’ attorneys believed that a sympathetic portrait of their client would restore her image and sway public opinion in her favor. However, the finished feature was more damning than pardoning, and Neiers felt her likeness “was not at all honest” and that Sales “totally f*cked me.” (In a statement to Bustle in 2019, Sales defending the article and said: “The magazine stood by the piece and so do I.”)

So where does Sales stand with Neiers in 2022, and what does she think of The Real Bling Ring? Find out below.

Nancy Jo Sales Feels The Bling Ring Is “Old News”

Sales issued a comment about The Real Bling Ring to E! News earlier this month. She told the publication that she declined to appear in the Netflix docuseries, saying: “I didn't feel interested in being part of the project. At this point, the Bling Ring felt like old news.” Sales also confirmed that she declined an invitation not long ago to appear on Neiers’ podcast, Recovering from Reality, to discuss the persisting drama.

That’s not to say that Sales hasn’t addressed the dilemma over the years. In January 2020, she wrote a retrospective about the notorious Vanity Fair feature ahead of its 10-year anniversary, saying she knows “younger people seem to find the [‘Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers calling…’] clip incredibly funny” and that Neiers “never forgave me for not writing a puff piece.” She added, “I don't know why she thought this was what she was going to get, because it was not something I ever promised.” Ultimately, though, Sales just wished everyone could move on: “I recently saw a headline that said, ‘Pretty Wild’s Alexis Neiers Recreates Infamous Nancy Jo Voicemail 10 Years Later,’ and it just made me sad. After 10 years, I think it’s time to let it go.”

Neiers Still Holds A Grudge

In that same article, Neiers confirmed to E! News that she and Sales have still yet to squash their decade-old beef. “I don't think Nancy Jo is capable of being honest with herself and her motives, still to this day,” she said. “Nancy and I live in very different universes and that she is just not capable of owning the fact that she tore me down in order to build herself up and that's okay.”