Naomi Campbell Has Welcomed Her First Child

On May 18, 2021, supermodel Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her first child to her 10 million followers on Instagram.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the star wrote, alongside an image of her hands cupping a tiny pair of feet.

She added: “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The well wishes have already begun to flood in, with the image gaining more than 300,000 likes within the first hour of being posted.

Actor Zoe Saldana commented, “Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!” while Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith said, “Many many many congratulations to you and to your family— the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!!”

Elsewhere, designer Marc Jacobs, who has worked with Campbell on a number of occasions, wrote: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Details such as the baby’s name are yet to be disclosed. However, the news should come as no surprise, as the supermodel has opened up about wanting to become a mother in the past.

In a 2014 conversation with designer Diana Von Furtstenberg, Campell said she “definitely” wanted to have children no matter her relationship status. Speaking in 2017, Campbell also revealed to the Evening Standard that she thought about having children “all the time” but the timing wasn’t quite right. “Now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want,” she added.

Elsewhere, in 2019, Campbell again discussed the possibility of one day having kids, telling the Wall Street Journal, “not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

This piece was updated at 3:15 p.m. to include further details about the announcement.