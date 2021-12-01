Bachelorette Fans Think Nayte’s Hometown Date Was A Red Flag

Between Katie Thurston’s Aunt Lindsay and Peter Weber’s mom Barb, fans have seen their fair share of tough parents on The Bachelor and Bachelorette. And in the Nov. 30 episode of Michelle Young’s season, Nayte Olukoya’s parents joined the ranks.

One of the more cogent points throughout the entire episode was raised during Nayte’s hometown. There is a difference between a marriage and love, one is a feeling and one is a commitment. That was a statement that permeated Nayte’s hometown visit with his parents. The show’s process is unorthodox to say the least, and so it’s understandable that someone’s parents, or extended family would be dubious at the thought of their loved one embarking on such a convoluted path to a quick engagement. It would be even more difficult to grapple with if that loved one had never brought home a significant other, which is exactly the case when it comes to Nayte.

Though Nayte and Michelle have arguably had the strongest relationship on the season, during his hometown date, his parents expressed apprehension about his readiness to propose — in turn making viewers question Nayte’s ability to commit, too.

It was also very clear that Nayte’s hometown would be the most dramatic of the night, given how much time was still remaining in the episode by the time it began.

Twitter also seemed to think that Nayte’s parents weren’t being supportive enough.

However, some audience members were pleased with Nayte’s parents and their pragmatic approach.

Ultimately, Nayte did get the rose, and advanced to the final three, but only time will tell if he can expose his emotional side, and find that balance between love and commitment.