There are a few special TV series that have such epically crafted characters and catchphrases that they become common vernacular. Gavin and Stacey is one such show. I take advantage of every opportunity to embody the dramatics of Pam and exclaim “oh my christ.” You see some of your own family and friends in the Wests and the Shipmans. And while she may not be a title character, there’s no denying Nessa from Gavin and Stacey had some of the best lines in the whole show. Ruth Jones’ fictional anti-heroine is outrageous and straight to the point. I won’t lie to you, we could do with Nessa’s unique brand of savagery right now.
With three seasons and explosive Christmas specials under its belt, it’s never a bad idea to go back and revisit the shenanigans on Barry Island. Fans proved the love is still strong when, after a nine year break, 18.5 million people tuned in to the Christmas special in 2019. Some speculated whether it was a sign that Ruth Jones and James Corden would be joining forces once again to give fans the season four they’ve been dying to see. However, as Corden is settled stateside and Jones has resumed her post in Cardiff as a true Welsh icon, it isn’t looking likely.
So, if you need another nudge to watch Gavin and Stacey all over again here are some of Nessa’s best comebacks. Tidy.