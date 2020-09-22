Who Was Latasha Harlins?

Latasha Harlins was a 15-year-old girl from South Central Los Angeles with dreams of growing up to be an attorney and starting a business to help children in her neighborhood. She was killed on the morning of March 16, 1991 after being shot in the back of the head by convenience store owner Soon Ja Du, who accused Harlins of trying to steal a $1.79 bottle of orange juice.