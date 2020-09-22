TV & Movies
The short doc sheds light on the heartbreaking story of Latasha Harlins.
Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
With the Black Lives Matter movement receiving renewed attention this year, older cases of racial injustice are getting a second look. That includes the tragic case of 15-year-old murder victim Latasha Harlins, whose life is celebrated in the 20-minute documentary A Love Song for Latasha.
Netflix
Latasha Harlins was a 15-year-old girl from South Central Los Angeles with dreams of growing up to be an attorney and starting a business to help children in her neighborhood. She was killed on the morning of March 16, 1991 after being shot in the back of the head by convenience store owner Soon Ja Du, who accused Harlins of trying to steal a $1.79 bottle of orange juice.