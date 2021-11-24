Halle Berry & Cardi B's Bruised Soundtrack Will Make You Want To Watch Even More

TV & Movies
Berry’s directorial debut features tracks from the “WAP” rapper, Saweetie, H.E.R., and other A-list musicians.
Halle Berry has made her directorial debut with Bruised, a sports drama following aging MMA fighter Jackie Justice (Berry), who quit years ago but decides to return to the ring after she's offered an unsanctioned match with top female fighter Lady Killer (Valentina Shevchenko).
But as she prepares for the fight, Jackie is faced with the surprise return of her 6-year-old son, who she gave up for adoption as a newborn. A story of strength and tenacity, Bruised hits Netflix on Nov. 24 along with a star-studded soundtrack, co-produced by Berry and Cardi B.