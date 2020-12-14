Between the likes of Sex Education and The Crown, Netflix has seen plenty of success when it comes to UK-made TV shows. In the new year, the streaming platform is planning to make many more, and Netflix is to release seven UK original series including a brand new comedy starring Rowan Atkinson.

According to Deadline, the new Netflix series will span horror, comedy, and love stories genres, and will all be written and produced in the UK. The seven new TV shows will be headed up by UK VP Anne Mensah and her UK based team. Per Deadline, she explained that the opportunity will allow talent to make shows that will "impact on a global scale." "UK-made stories really do speak to the world," she added.

Whilst the new shows are in the works, viewers can also expect updates to their current favourite UK programs. Netflix is currently working on Series 2 of Top Boy, Series 3 of Sex Education and Season 5 of The Crown is also underway, With the likes of Oscar-winner director Sam Mendes on-board, the seven exciting new programs will certainly freshen up the Netflix UK roster. Here's what we know so far.

Man Vs Bee Mr. Bean and Jonny English icon, Rowan Atkinson stars in the new 10-part comedy series. Co-written by Atkinson and writer Will Davis, Man Vs Bee is pretty much as the title suggests, one man who finds himself "at war" with a bee whilst housesitting a luxurious mansion. No stranger to slapstick comedy, we'll find out whether Atkinson's character will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process.

Lockwood & Co A fantasy, teenage action-adventure drama set in London? Yes, please and thank you. Written by Attack the Block's Joe Comish, Lockwood & Co sees teenage "ghost-hunters" tackle deadly spirits at night with the help of adult-run corporations. Based on the best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud, a small, rival detective agency run by two teenage boys and a gifted girl unravel a mystery that will change the course of history.

Half Bad Based on the YA trilogy books written by Sally Green, Half Bad is another "angsty" teenage fantasy series to look forward to. According to the synopsis, Half Bad sees the sixteen-year-old "illegitimate son of a witch" who is monitored for most of his life due to fears he may follow the same destructive path as his father. The 8-part series will see Nathan flirt with the line between "good" and "bad" to find out who he really is.

Cuckoo Song Written by Doctor Who and Being Human's Sarah Dollard, Cuckoo Song is a six-episode horror story about two warring sisters — one human and one monster. Based on the novel by Frances Hardinge, the sisters must unite to "reverse a supernatural pact gone horribly wrong" and from the sounds of it, this won't be a simple feat.

The Red Zone Produced by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, The Red Zone is a comedy about football but also not about football (so no need to brush up on your footie knowledge). Per Netflix's synopsis, the series is about friendship, trust, and families, in a world where no one is actually your friend.

Baby Reindeer Writer and performer Richard Gadd's one-man play Baby Reindeer went on to receive huge success following its 2019 Edinburgh Film Festival stint, and it's now been given the Netflix treatment with eight 30-minute episodes. Based on a true story, Baby Reindeer retells Richard Gadd’s "warped relationship with his female stalker."