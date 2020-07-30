Twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) are two average teenagers. They just so happen to have a dangerous side hustle: moonlighting as bounty hunters. In the trailer for Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters, streaming exclusively below, the two navigate sex, crushes, and high school while toting guns and chasing down criminals in their chaste Southern community. "Why do women complain so much?" Blair jokes. "It's super easy to have it all!"

Part comedy, part action series, Teenage Bounty Hunters follows Sterling and Blair as they team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison). Though close, the sisters are very different: Sterling is an overachiever committed to her studies, while Blair is more free-flowing and outspoken. Still, they're bonded by their independence, and showrunner Kathleen Jordan calls them "two parts of a very weird and messy whole."

Jordan likens the series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars in that she "wanted to write a show that explored the drama of high school and self-discovery against the backdrop of some ridiculous adventure." But by and large, Teenage Bounty Hunters is based on Jordan's childhood in the conservative Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, Georgia. "A lot of the stories we tell in the show are based on my own fantasies of how I wish I'd acted at my preppy Christian high school," Jordan says. "Sterling and Blair live out a lot of my teenage vulnerabilities — Sterling with her need to be liked and to excel, and Blair with her desire to stand out. And kiss boys."

In particular, Jordan wanted Sterling and Blair to be able to "live in a world where sexuality for teenage girls could be honest, fun, and full of pleasure," she continues. "Sterling and Blair certainly run into challenges when it comes to their sexuality, but they also get to be in control and at the center of the narrative."

Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres Aug. 14. See the key art below.