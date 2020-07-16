Netflix's Work It Trailer Is Basically Save The Last Dance Meets Step Up

Netflix's next sure-to-be hit film wants you to get on the dance floor, or at least dance in your sweatpants in front of the television. Netflix's Work It trailer teases your next dance movie obsession, especially if you've been nostalgic for early 2000's classics like Step Up and Save the Last Dance lately. Released on Thursday, July 16, the trailer is pure dance movie nostalgia, with a few modern twists thrown in, of course.

Work It features a star-studded cast of young actors, including singer Sabrina Carpenter, YouTuber Liza Koshy, and and To All the Boys 2 star Jordan Fisher. They play a team of outcasts who form a new dance team to take on their high school's reigning national champions, led by Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale. The only problem is... most of them actually have to learn how to dance.

Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter) is determined to land a spot on The Thunderbirds to improve her college resume. But when her skills fail to impress the captain, she convinces her friend Jas (Koshy) to leave the winning team and start their own dance troupe, using "diamond in the rough" students they find online (probably on Tik Tok). They each have their own defining skill, but can't get their rhythms together, which is where former team captain Jake Taylor (Fisher) steps in. Not only does he attempt to choreograph this ragtag team to victory in the Work It competition, he also provides some butterflies for nerdy little Quinn.

In addition to stars like Carpenter, Koshy, and Fisher, Work It has some additional star power behind the camera with Alicia Keys, who produced the new film under her A.K. Worldwide Productions company. Carpenter pulls double duty on the film, also serving as an executive producer. Director Laura Terruso and writer Alison Peck ensure that Work It has sufficient female representation both on and off-screen.

On July 10, Netflix posted a clever Instagram video of Carpenter, Koshy, and Fisher dancing with each other (virtually, of course) to announce the film's release date. Work It will stream on Netflix on August 7, so you have just a couple weeks to get your best moves in order.